Having a senior in high school telling you phones are contributing to the downfall of our society might seem a little odd, but I believe that screen addictions have destructive effects on adolescents. This is not a new issue; research and studies have been conducted for years to find results correlating smartphone usage to detrimental mental health effects. A study from the Journal of Child Development done in 2017 found that nighttime usage and addictions to smartphones can directly lead to the following: increased anxiety, depression, reduced self-esteem, and behavioral issues. The American Psychological Association discovered that out of all age groups, teens had the highest levels of stress. Since 2005, there has been a major rise of stress, depression, and suicide in teens and young adults. The numbers will only become worse while we are quarantined from the Coronavirus. I believe there is a direct case for these findings, and we’ve been staring at its blue-lit screen for a long time now.
