Debt and deficits

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Republicans are threatening not to raise the U.S. debt ceiling. In short, they threaten a default on what the United States owes creditors for past spending (debt) unless they get cuts in future spending. Not only is this dangerous but hypocritical.
It’s dangerous because the economic carnage of defaulting on our debt would mean much higher unemployment and borrowing costs and a plummeting stock market, reversing the current lowest unemployment rate since 1969, declining inflation, and a stock market that is on the rise. When the Republicans risked this in 2011, the USG credit rating was downgraded, increasing our borrowing costs, even though we didn’t actually default.
As for hypocrisy, Republicans raised the debt ceiling three times under President Trump. But conservatives will say that’s good because he limited USG spending. Wrong! Debt and budget deficits come from both revenue and spending. Republicans historically add more to the USG debt than Democrats because they first cut taxes sharply and also increase spending in their priority areas-defense and other national security areas like homeland security. Reagan, Bush and Trump all did this. And economic studies show that the USG gets less tax revenue when taxes are cut.
So who added more to the USG debt-“big spending” Obama or “thrifty” Trump? Based on US Treasury data, Obama add $8 trillion over 8 years, for about 1 trillion per year. But Trump also added about $8 trillion but over 4 years, for $2 trillion per year. How could that happen? Because Trump cut taxes sharply that didn’t pay for themselves and increased some spending. But Republicans didn’t have problems raising debt limits then.
And what about Biden? Data suggest deficits for his first two years of about $4 trillion for an annual amount of $2 trillion. This is roughly equal to Trump’s deficits but Biden’s deficits were much less in year two.
Solutions? House Republicans first should pass a clean bill to raise the debt ceiling. Then they should identify spending they want to cut like defense, Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. President Biden just announced some priorities including increasing taxes on millionaires and on the record profits of big oil. Other solutions are cutting Social Security benefits to high income earners and raising the current $160,000 income cap on Social Security taxes. Also, comprehensive immigration reform would boost both the U.S. worker and tax base.
David Young,
Gettysburg
