Vilifies Ukraine’s leader
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The war for the narrative continues as the poor Ukrainian People pay the price. The media, benefiting from a billion dollars of “covid relief” money to push vaccines, will receive more billions to cheerlead a “Great War for Democracy” in one of the most corrupt autocratic nations in Europe.
Meanwhile, “Vlad The Impaler” continues his “Great Ride” to save ethnic russians from the original Ukrainian plan to wipe them out in March. Once the plan was exposed, the eight years of negotiations between The Impaler and “Zelenski The Joker” were abandoned and Vlad’s Ride began.
The vilification of The Impaler ensued in earnest once politicians realized their Ukie gravy train was exposed. For years, Orange Man pleaded repeatedly for The Joker to “release the documents”, sparking a panic. They chose a corrupt backwater hideaway, but sprayed a firehose of money that attracted every parasite in Washington to the party. Such a cloud of flies cannot go unnoticed, and the adult children of Biden, Pelosi, Kerry, Romney and the Clinton Foundation are just the celebrity tip of the beast feast.
The Pretender and “Cackles The Clown” finished the most disastrous European tour in presidential history. The Pretender alternated between angry old-man outbursts, and creepy whispering to implore allies to do more, waving money around like a carnival barker. Cackles simplified and spoke slowly, insulting world leaders who don’t like being talked to like a 5 year old wanting candy. When crimes are too large to hide and your choices are Jail or World War III, you have nothing to lose but some peasants.
The Joker desperately buys the dip, outlawing all 11 opposition political parties, keeping opposition politicians jailed and consolidating all media through a single approved outlet to hide his Nazi Azov Battalions’ war crimes.
Trillions more “covid aid” is coming, re-directed to fake projects to bleed money for payoffs to donors, family, friends and the occasional plumber doing cleanup. Over 36 “clean energy” companies have gone bankrupt, absconding with hundreds of billions in government grant money, so more funding is needed to continue the “Great Reset” for toy electric cars and free power from sun, wind, and electric unicorns.
NPR, a carousel of privileged liberals, is unlistenable for those not on anti-psychotic meds, providing coverage for Yemeni Trans Warriors, Palestinian kindergardners with AK47’s and the “Save the Ukrainian Puppies” campaign. Naturally, Ukrainian Kitties claim “Racism”.
Mike Hutchison,
Gettysburg
