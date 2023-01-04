On UASD budget
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
My thanks to Mr. Chuck Stump for his recent letter to the editor concerning property taxes in Upper Adams School District (UASD). All citizens should hold elected officials, such as me, accountable. I do, however, wish he was accurate with numbers presented as facts and less caustic, e.g., “school district financial ineptness.”
As he stated, UASD budgets thousands annually ($253,000 in 2022-23), augmented by state funds, to send 43 students as of December 2022 to technical training. Less than half of secondary students nationwide ever complete college in their lifetimes so public schools have an obligation to prepare all students for life after high school in as much as is possible. Buildings like everything else wear out and must be refurbished or replaced. That’s the situation with the technical training facility to which UASD has been sending students for about 50 years.
As he stated, UASD has the highest millage rate in the county. It is driven by the lowest property values. I believe the quality of education should not be determined largely by a student’s mailing address. I urge you and him to contact your representatives in Harrisburg. Until the current school funding method is changed property taxes will remain a significant source of school funding and taxes in UASD will remain high in spite of district efforts to control costs.
Mr. Stump asserts UASD budgets have increased because of COVID funds. That is categorically false. COVID funds reimburse districts for some Federally specified expenses after those expenses are first paid by the district.
He further states budgets have increased 18.7% and property taxes 8% over the COVID period. I cannot replicate those numbers but assuming the period in question is 2019-20 to the present UASD public records show budgets and tax levies have increased 13.4% (3.4% per year) and 4.6% (1.2% per year), respectively. Since 2016-17 budgeted expenses have increased 3.3% per year, which mirrors increasing costs of goods and services, while property taxes increased 2.4% per year.
Mr. Stump warns that property taxes may increase after COVID funds expire. Predictions are hard, especially about the future. The goal each budget cycle is to have no tax increase. Predicted expenses and revenues drive the ultimate result.
Three current board members, myself included, will not be seeking re-election in 2023. I urge concerned community members to seek election to the UASD board to continue improving your community’s schools.
Tom Wilson,
Biglerville
