Abortion, part 2
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The Jewish Law teaches that murdering someone is illegal because he or she is in the image of God. But does this apply to the unborn? To answer that question, I will not speak from a Christian authority but from a Jewish one.
Psalm 139 instructs us that God is the one who forms the baby in the womb (Ps. 139:13-14). It is, therefore, God’s jurisdiction as to what happens to that baby- not man’s. King David wrote that at the moment of conception, he was in sin (Ps. 51:5). When the prophet Jeremiah was called by God, God had already set him apart before he was born (Jer. 1:5). These Jewish teachings inform us that a human fetus not only has a soul, but he or she has a purpose.
There was, however, one error in Cliff’s analysis of Exodus 21:22-25. He stated, “money has to be paid for the miscarriage, because the right of the fetus to be born alive has been eliminated.” This is explicitly incorrect according to the Torah. The fine that is mentioned in Exodus 21:22 is imposed by the husband of the wife and is paid as a judge determines only if the child survives; however, if there is any harm to the child, “then you shall appoint as a penalty life for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot, burn for burn, wound for wound, bruise for bruise.” Killing an unborn child under any circumstance warrants the death penalty by Jewish law.
I encourage my Jewish readers to, “rescue those who are being taken away to death; hold back those who are stumbling to the slaughter (Pr. 24:11).” “Rescue the weak and the needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked (Ps. 82:4).” Let us protect the most vulnerable of human life with gentleness and love for the weak and needy remembering that, “a soft answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger (Pr. 15:1).” Let us support both baby and mother when the mother is scared and does not know what to do. We need to come alongside such as these, nurturing and supporting them. God’s people are the solution.
Sean Fitzgerald,
Fairfield
