Legislative trickery
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
On August 2, a proposed amendment to the Pennsylvania Constitution appeared in the Gettysburg Times. Republicans in the general assembly have chosen this process to enact laws because the governor has no veto power over constitutional amendments. They know they don’t have the votes to override a veto. The proposal (Senate Bill 106) was approved by the Senate and House, both Republican controlled, quickly and with little debate. This legislative trickery combines four unrelated constitutional changes. If the measure is approved a second time in the new legislative session in early 2023, it will appear on the ballot for the municipal primary election (traditionally low voter turnout) in May 2023.
The original amendment proposed a change on how we elect our lieutenant governor. It had bi-partisan support. However, in the middle of budget wrangling and with the August recess looming, Republican senators added amendments related to abortion, legislative actions and elections. The abortion amendment states that the Constitution does not grant the right, or any other right to abortions. Republicans claim this amendment protects women’s health and will prevent Pennsylvania’s abortion laws from being struck down. Really? Don’t be fooled. Republicans in the general assembly are laying the groundwork for denying women the right to make their own decisions about health care, their family and their future.
Another addition would allow the general assembly to unilaterally strike down state regulations they don’t like by removing the governor’s veto power – a sure way to create chaos and confusion. Another addition will require every voter to present a valid ID when voting – a measure known to discourage participation in elections. The final provision would allow the general assembly to audit elections. Remember Cyber Ninjas cost Arizona roughly $9 million and found no fraud. Wait! They found one dead voter!
How can we protect the right to vote for all citizens and the fundamental right of all women to control their own health and future? Republican legislators are cynically counting on you not to read the fine print, not to show up for a local municipal primary, not to understand the legal wording of these amendments. You can send a message in November by simply not voting for the elected officials who approved this trickery. If that fails and this amendment package makes it to the ballot next year, VOTE “NO.”
Susan Naugle,
Gettysburg
