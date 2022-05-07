Problem with light pollution
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I totally agree with Kavin Peterson’s l May 4, 2022 letter, “Let there be dark.” One of the main reasons I moved to Carroll Valley was because I could see the Milky Way and loads of stars and planets on a clear night. Since then, super bright outdoor LED lights have become the choice for everyone. Even Adams Electric replaced the older street lights with LED lights. And yes, I do understand that LED lights are more efficient.
In addition to impacting the migration of birds and ruining star watching, light pollution is having a profoundly negative effect on insects that are active at night. These nocturnal insects, such as moths, are critical pollinators, and evolved over the eons to be active in the dark. I am old enough to remember when my parents drove at night, the windshield and front end of the car would be covered with smashed insects. It was the norm. When Dad turned on the garage light to take out the garbage, dozens of insects would immediately be swarming uselessly around the light within seconds. Light has that effect on insects; they are distracted by it. As a result, their populations around the world, including critical pollinators, are plummeting.
Regarding what to do, the International Dark Sky Association (IDA) has loads of info on its website regarding outdoor lighting and where to get “sky friendly” outdoor lighting. The IDA certifies Dark Sky sanctuaries, such as the incredible Cherry Springs State Park in Potter County. The most important feature for outdoor lighting is that it only points down, not up or outward. It illuminates your property only, not your neighbors (analogous to not blasting music loudly that bothers neighbors). Motion sensors on outdoor lighting are also extremely useful, if they are pointed correctly.
Entire cities around the world, such as Pittsburgh, Paris and others are making the move to reduce light pollution.
I can no longer see the Milky Way, I regret to say.
Elizabeth Caposell,
Carroll Valley
