Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Well, it looks like Bruce Bennett has gone over the edge of reality and fallen into utter confusion. In his “Incompetence, or part of the plan” column he begins by describing some of Trump’s more notable behaviors, and then attributes these to President Biden. And the paragraph on Covid would be amusing were it not riddled with error. For instance, great credit is due Operation Warp speed (and the pharmaceutical companies) for developing the vaccines, but it was Biden who has seen to getting systems and procedures in place for getting shots into people’s arms. Bruce is behind the times with regard to masks, and vilifies the CDC for doing careful studies before putting out guidance. What’s more, it seems clear the success of the vaccines has mitigated the risk of Covid to the point that schools will resume regular classroom instruction this fall. And then there is his bizarre statement that “our children are being indoctrinated daily with Marxist propaganda encouraging them to hate their country ….” Without the evidence of who, what when and where, this is pure unadulterated calumny against the entire educational community. Speaking of education, Bruce could use a little history lesson regarding “[P]oll taxes, literacy tests, KKK threats etc.” Yes, the folks who enacted these were Southern Democrats, but they migrated en masse to the Republican party after the passage of civil rights laws in the 1960s. Ignoring this inconvenient fact allows Bruce to create a false impression with a true statement. (There ought to a word for that.) Lastly, while Biden has supported some police reforms, he has not embraced the “defund the police” mantra. The notion that the Justice Department is employing a double standard under Biden is too rich to swallow given the former guy’s misuse of that agency. Frankly, Bruce’s blatant hackery gives conservatism a bad name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.