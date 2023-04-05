Healthy forests
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Healthy forests
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
While eating at a local restaurant, we met a couple guys from out of state that were attending a conference on forests, soil and good land management practices. Many of the attendees were regulatory experts, some as far away as Wisconsin. The folks did a bus tour of our local forests and landscapes in Adams Count and one of them commented that he was disappointed that we had such unhealthy forests. When asked, this tree expert said the most important thing we can do is to keep invasive species (like the Bartlett Pear Tree) from spreading. He continued to say that open land needs to be tilled every other year to discourage the spread of invasive species. We fall a tree, light enters to the forest floor and invasive species propagate. After receiving this disappointing view, I took a walk around my neighborhood and several property owners let their land go and thousands of flowering Bartlett Pear trees are evident. One of the properties used to be fertile farmland. In a healthy forest, grasses mingle with shrubs and tees to create a habitat that supports a diversity of plants and animals. Because parasites and disease tend to target single species, a forest with a wide variety of trees is more resilient. Thanks to the efforts of WAAC (Water Alliance of Adams County) and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, ten million trees are being distributed to citizens for planting. Don’t let invasive species take over and support all efforts to keep our forests healthy. The wonderful by-product of a healthy forest is clean water.
Jeffrey Glahn,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.