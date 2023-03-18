More to March Madness
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
March Madness is here. For the next two plus weeks, millions of people will be rooting for their favorite basketball team, cheering for their alma mater, hoping their nearby university can win just one game, or hoping the underdog will pull the upset of the century. It is a fun time of the year to be watching NCAA Division I Basketball. And by this I mean men’s AND women’s basketball. The Gettysburg Times, however, seems to have forgotten that women play Division I basketball too. Even though the “Selection Show” for both championships was on Sunday, March 12th, the e-edition of the Times on Monday, March 13th covered only the men’s championship. The article spanned five columns and included a large picture. There also was a schedule of all upcoming first-round men’s games. Absolutely nothing was written about the women’s championship. No article, no picture, no schedule. The Tuesday, March 14th paper (hard copy) included the entire Men’s Final Four bracket. As soon as I saw the men’s bracket, I immediately looked for the women’s bracket. I, like many others in the local community, are interested in both championships. But alas, no bracket in Tuesday’s paper, no bracket in Wednesday’s paper, nor in Thursday’s paper. Yes, a few women’s games (not all) have been listed in the TV Schedule. But the entire men’s first-round March Madness schedule was printed again in Thursday’s paper.Our local community should have the opportunity to read and to see that women play NCAA Division I basketball too. There are many great women’s teams with great players being led by great coaches. By failing to equitably cover the NCAA Division I Women’s Final Four, the Gettysburg Times is telling only half the story of March Madness. There is still time remaining in this basketball season to improve
Andrea Wickerham,
Gettysburg
