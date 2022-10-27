Scurrilous Medicare program
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Recently my wife and I received an invitation from WellSpan to consider its Advantage Program with Capital Blue Cross. You’ve likely received similar letters from other Advantage programs, or you’re sick of seeing their nauseating ads on TV. We very much regret that WellSpan has taken this step because, in our experience, we have nothing but the highest regard for the care given to us by its staff, nurses and doctors.
Our regret stems from the fact that the Advantage Program is the hungriest, most greedy of federal programs ever created. It was authorized in the 1970s as a private-sector response to the original Medicare. Its origins are with the GOP seeking to prove that the private sector could do better than the government. Well, they succeeded; it has become the most lucrative cash cow for insurance companies ever.
Advantage programs cover the same benefits as basic Medicare but provide alluring add-ons like minimal dental or hearing coverage or fitness benefits. To attract healthier and less expensive patients, some programs make their applicant jump through extra hoops like climbing stairs to offices on the second floor or limiting their choice of physicians. But equally important is how these insurers are literally raping the public’s coffers.
Advantage programs make excessive profits by upping the seriousness of a patient’s diagnosis. According to the New York Times, physicians who could find more diagnoses for their patients were given bottles of champagne or a bonus in their paychecks. According to a lawsuit against an insurer, physicians diagnosed patients with heart disease and cancer who did not suffer from these disorders. Nurses were encouraged to find patients with a history of diabetes because there was no cure for it. But the only way Advantage plans can offer additional benefits is by extracting more and more profits from the basic Medicare plan. A former top regulator for Medicare stated: “The big health care plans know it’s wrong, and they know how to fix it, but they’re making too much money to stop.”
My purpose in writing this letter is not to charge WellSpan with fraud but to remind all that to offer these “extra” goodies, insurers must make profits at the public’s expense. By providing its version of Medicare Advantage, WellSpan is joining the ranks of companies with tools for extracting excess profits from us, the taxpayers.
WellSpan, just stay the course.
Tony McNevin,
Gettysburg
