Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The main industry in Adams County and surrounding townships is tourism. It brings in $725 million per year in revenue to the area supporting all of our small businesses. This year we have taken a 60 percent hit on tourism account of the COVID-19 virus. This has had a devastating effect in our area that has caused tremendous heart ache with loss of jobs and business closings. All of us our optimistic that we can turn the corner next year and start to return to normalcy. And then comes proposed large industrial solar power plants such as Brookview 1 in Mount Joy Township. If approved it will cover a 1000 acres of our historic hallowed farm land with 20.6 miles of eight-foot high barb wire fencing and 300,000+ 12 ft high rotating hazardous solar panels. With an initial projected life of 35 years this will have a huge detrimental impact on our tourism industry and change our area forever. We have been operating a bed and breakfast at our historic farm for 18 years. Eighty percent of our guests are from out of state and around the world. They come here because of the history of our area of a battle that happened here to preserve our union and also for the beauty of our surrounding fields and woods. If this project is approved this project will be built 50 feet from our historic 1831 Stone House Bed & Breakfast. It will have a devastating effect on our business as well as others in the area. Nobody is coming here to look at eight-foot high barb wire fencing as far as the eye can see and deforestation of our woodlands. If tourism would suffer a 20 percent drop it would equate to over a $100 million loss in revenue in the area each and every year. COVID-19 Pandemic is a one year hit. The industrial solar pandemic is a generational hit to our economy and our way of life. These projects have no place on our historic land.
