Voters have plenty of light
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I’m writing this letter in response to a letter you printed the Friday, Sept. 23 paper. With the political drama that’s played out between both traditional parties over some of the most important issues, I find it hard to believe that anyone who cares so much about knowing where Dan Moul stands, in order to know why he should vote for him, would be totally clueless of his policies and beliefs when Mr. Moul has been representing the 91st District for 15 years now.
I decided to look for some information on my own. Instead of wasting $10 in gas to make a three-mile trip to Mr. Moul’s office or the Adams County GOP office, I decided to use online resources. Anyone who’s serious can look up any of our elected officials online and see exactly how they’ve voted on the issues. On the website for our House of Representatives in Pa., you can find SB 573, which it appears Mr. Moul voted in favor for. This bill would give any Pennsylvania voter the right to serve as a watcher in any polling place. The site also list Senator Mastriano as the bill’s sponsor. Governor Tom Wolf vetoed the bill on July 8. I also saw that three Republicans voted against and three Democrats voted in favor of the said bill.
This is only one tiny piece of information you can obtain online if you want to know what’s going on. Another source that works quite well is of course our local newspaper. On page A3 in Friday’s Newspaper, there was a well-written article from the Times staff on Senate Bill 492 on open records laws. The article was written without any biases. It was to the point and informative. I’d like to suggest that folks consider picking up a Friday paper if they don’t have a subscription. With the paper coming out daily, you have information on who’s doing what in government. You, the voter, who has the opportunity to research and read, must. Even if a candidate doesn’t campaign at all, if he’s been in office and has a voting record and is in the newspapers, you have little excuse not knowing much about them.
Darrin Brown,
Littlestown
