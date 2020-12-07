It was appalling to learn that a GOP policy committee hearing allowed large crowds to attend while not adhering to CDC guidelines; that is mask wearing and social distancing. This hearing was organized, as we know, by our very own Doug Mastriano, whose total disregard for such safety protocols is, at this point, legendary.
