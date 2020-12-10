Editor, Gettysburg Times,
My heart and spirit feel revived because a man truthful, experienced in our government and respectful of it, a listener to experts as well as to his countrymen, who is intelligent and compassionate, will be our 46th President. God help him. Outgoing President Trump is making this important transition as hard as he can, and persists in his ridiculous claims of fraudulent voting results. All the while, Covid 19 surges despite the denial of it, and because of the incredible selfishness of many who will listen only to lies or false conspiracy theories. I know that President-elect Biden and Vice-president-elect Harris and their excellent associates will have an uphill battle, but I hope with all my heart that they may begin to dispel the forces of evil and ignorance stirred up and promoted by Trump and his enablers. Our country is hardly perfect, nor are we, its citizens; however, now we can hope and work towards the promise of justice and stability, and perhaps, greatness.
