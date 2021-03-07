When the postal clerk at Emmitsburg Post Office mentioned to me that she read to her 4-year-old-daughter each night before bed, I recommended that she visit my favorite hang-out in Gettysburg, the bookstore in the basement of the Gettysburg Library to get some amazing children’s books for 50 cents to a dollar or two or to check out some wonderful books from my own beloved library in Fairfield that holds an extensive children’s selection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.