Keep abortion legal
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
A recent writer expressed her heartfelt belief that we would be saving lives by supporting an abortion ban in Pennsylvania. Politicians have been able to tap into this emotional issue by supporting laws that will soon make abortions illegal in many states from all indications coming from a Supreme Court draft opinion. Indulging the fantasy that making abortion illegal will stop women from obtaining an abortion might be a feel good exercise and smart politics in many areas, but it ignores history.
With today’s ready access to information nationwide and worldwide along with the ease of medication abortion, the idea that banning legal abortion in some states will stop women in those states from obtaining abortion is total nonsense. 70 years ago unwed mothers were under pressure to surrender the child to adoption. For women who choose not to follow this tradition those days are long over and will not be resurrected. The only change will be that women in states where abortion is illegal will lack medical supervision without having financial resources. Upper-class and middle-class women will simply travel to states where abortion is available. Only poor women will be affected by not having medical supervision with the certainty that many dangerous conditions will go untreated. The upshot is that the era before 1973 is over and will never return regardless of your opinion.
As a nation, the greatest damage will be created by a decision that for the first time in our history revokes a right determined to be protected by the Constitution. Justice Alito’s draft opinion determines that abortion rights should be entirely a question to be determined by the political whims of state legislatures without any constitutional restraints or protection. That may (or may not) have made judicial sense in 1973, but today the genie has been out of the bottle for 50 years and will never return. My worry is that this decision, if issued, will cause irreparable harm to the legitimacy of the Supreme Court. I believe that the Court’s role in the preservation of the rule of law and survival of our democracy is more important than its ever been in history. This decision deals the Court’s legitimacy a terrible blow.
Larry Wolf,
Gettysburg
