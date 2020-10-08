Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I attended Joe Biden’s speech at The Lodges at Gettysburg. The theme of his speech was division in American society, and the importance of unity. There is no more pressing issue today. We are far more divided, and more angry, than at any other point in my lifetime. The division doesn’t just affect our national political culture. It has reached down into our local life here in Adams County, and into our personal lives. Many friends, neighbors, and even family members have stopped talking with one another over strongly held opinions about politics and political leaders. This is not good, and it is not normal. Politics of division weaken us all. Joe Biden is the only candidate in the race who recognizes the danger that this division presents our country, and who will work to bind the nation back together.
