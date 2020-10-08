I am sick and tired of liars, whether it be Vice-President Pence during Wednesday’s debate or Barry Feinstein writing in the Gettysburg Times (10/8/20). We know that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are not Socialists because the Democratic Party rejected candidate Bernie Sanders because he is. We know that Trump’s government early on threw out the Bush-Obama pandemic preparations and completely bungled the supply chain of medical equipment when Covid-19 emerged. We know that Trump has repealed most of the Obama-era environmental laws designed to protect the American people from poor air quality and polluted water.
