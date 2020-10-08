On Feb. 7, President Trump told Bob Woodward that the COVID 19 virus was deadly stuff. “You just breathe the air, and that's how it's passed." “It's also more deadly than even your strenuous flu." NSA Director Robert O'Brien warned Trump that "This will be the biggest national security threat you face in your presidency”. Trump admitted “I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic."
