Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Wal, I reckon ol’ Bruce’s done climbed up on his high horse and throwin’ accusations ‘bout Adams County Democrats in ever’ direction. I’m atalkin’ about his letter to you good folk that you ran last Saturday. Why, if he was speakin’ ‘stead o’ writin’, he’d abeen foamin’ at the mouth. He spews out a buncha stuff that Trump feller has been hollerin’ about. Folks who been payin’ attention knows them things is mostly lies and stretchers. Now, I don’t claim to be any kinda deep thinker like Bruce, but it sure seems to me that if he wuz really aimin’ to bring folks around to his way o’ thinkin’, he’da seen that bein’ preachy an’ vexatious would be useful as a bonnet fer catchin’ bears.
