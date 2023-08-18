Pregnant women need support
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I call upon Governor Josh Shapiro to reverse his decision to cancel the Commonwealth’s contract with Real Alternatives. If the governor is truly an advocate for women, he will not end the very program which assists pregnant women at their time of need. Women throughout Pennsylvania have received critical counseling and material goods to help them at a most vulnerable time in their lives. Governor Shapiro, do the right thing — help pregnant women in challenging circumstances.
