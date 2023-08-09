Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Last week’s diatribe by one of our local liberals reveals what Dems want. Total control over everything. It came down to: Just do what we want without thinking, which is how they approach their life.
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
So here goes. Can he answer why the South Pole ice cap is growing- and has every year for decades according to NASA and NOAC? If it is global warming, no one told the southern hemisphere about it. If global warming is to save the polar bears, can he explain why the bear population had grown from under 10,000 in the 1960s to almost 40,000 today? Seems like global warming is good for polar bears.
China is building hundreds of coal plants while these simpletons apparently don’t realize we all breathe the same air? They refuse nuclear but want to take away our outside barbeque, now our ice cream trucks, gas stoves, it goes on and on. Can they explain why they had to change from global cooling in the 70s, to global warming in the new century, now to climate change which has occurred since the dawn of time. Boy that really clears things up. Now they think they have all the bases covered. It’s too hot, too cold, to wet, too dry, to different. It’s called try to get your story straight. Finally can someone explain why EVERY prediction they have made turned out not to occur. The trouble with activists is that they not know when to stop showing off their ignorance’s. and they still want us thinkers to blindly follow their demands. Ever hear of Newton’s Laws?
There are more things to explain and please don’t have Kamala try to answer them. Until then they can; you get the picture.
William D Hewitt,
Gettysburg
