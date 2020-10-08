The Republican and Democratic Parties have starkly different positions and approaches to all the major issues facing voters in the upcoming election: healthcare, education, the economy, national security, coronavirus relief aid, criminal justice reform, police reform, immigration. But, forget all that. There is one issue that dominates all others --- because President Trump has made it so --- and defines what is really at stake in this election: President Trump has cast himself, from the very start, as the protector, defender, and promoter of white privilege and white supremacy. He has said so himself by repeatedly refusing to condemn or disavow violent white supremacists, as he did in the first presidential debate. It is time for Republicans to quit denying the obvious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.