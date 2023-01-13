On legalizing marijuana
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In the United States alone, 10,500 people die in drunk driving accidents, 47,500 individuals die from long-term health failure caused by alcohol, and a total of 95,000 people die every year in alcohol-related incidents. Sixteen million, or six percent of American citizens over the age of 12, abuse prescription drugs every year; 2 million of these abusers are addicted to their prescription. Additionally, 82 percent of filled prescriptions are opioids. These are the facts as reported by the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics. Marijuana, on the other hand, has never had a single overdose related death, nor a long-term health failure related death. Marijuana gets a bad rap, despite it being significantly safer than opioids and alcohol. Additionally, its legalization would decrease street crime related to the dealing of marijuana.
Kylie E. McCarthy from the University of New Haven reported that in most states with decriminalized recreational marijuana use, crime rates lowered significantly. For instance, “[In Colorado] the average number of property crimes per 100,000 residents was 2,364. Following legalization… property crimes decreased to an average of 2,034 per 100,000 residents.” First, as marijuana would be cheaper to buy from a dispensary, violent interactions related to the dealing of marijuana would cease. This also nullifies the possibility of marijuana being laced with unsafe chemicals, as all production would be overseen by the FDA. Secondly, consider how marijuana affects its users. An article on the Healthline website, written by Timothy J. Legg, PhD, describes multiple effects of ingesting marijuana. The sensations listed are as follows: euphoric, relaxed, creative, hungry, nausea, panic. Words like “euphoric,” relaxed,” and “giggly” are not the words used to describe a criminal. Though there are rare cases in which individuals can become anxious or panicked, and that risk certainly exists. But the effects are never permanent, and if someone reacts poorly, they can simply not use again. While it can be argued whether marijuana has any benefits for its users, if alcohol is legal, marijuana absolutely should be too.
I will leave you with this: If you do not believe marijuana’s illegality has any negative effects, according to the Legal Defense Fund, “Despite using cannabis at a slightly lower rate than their white counterparts… In 2018, 89% of the more than 2000 offenders who were federally sentenced on cannabis charges were people of color.”
Eric Milon,
East Berlin
