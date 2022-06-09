Guns kill kids
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
According to the Verify segment of a recent Fox 43 (Harrisburg) news report, there have been almost 32,000 gun deaths among American children since the year 2000. That is about four times the combined number of gun deaths of military and police personnel during that same period. Let that sink in.
The politicians who refuse to even try to do anything about these startling, horrific numbers are cruel or stupid or amoral or cowardly--or some combination of those qualities.
Donald Marritz,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.