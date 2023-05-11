Helping cats in need
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I’m a Cadette in Girl Scout Troop 80750 working on my Silver Award. Cadettes earn a Silver Award by selecting a project that affects our community and that can lead to lasting change. After earning my Girl Scout Bronze Award by building cat trees for the ASPCA with my former troop, I decided to continue the cat theme.
Forever Love Rescue Kitty Corner expanded in 2019 to its current location at 39 Queen Street, Gettysburg. The organization is a registered 501©2 nonprofit, volunteer-based organization dedicated to helping unwanted, discarded, neglected, forgotten, or left behind pets. Forever Love Rescue assists the community by aiding in the solution to homelessness and overpopulation in cats. For the past two years, I volunteered my time at Forever Love Rescue helping to care for the cats and clean the facility. Each week was a surprise to see if new cats arrived and what cats were still waiting to be adopted.
My volunteer time included socializing the cats and cleaning the facility. Socializing cats includes handling the cats, playing with them, and introducing them to strangers. Socializing cats starts with petting the cats. It’s a slow process of learning where the cat likes to be petted, but setting boundaries if the cat becomes combative. Socializing the cats helps ready them for adoption to a new home. In addition to socializing the cats, I helped vacuum the floors and
As with all nonprofit volunteer organizations, the Forever Love Rescue cannot continue operating without volunteers and donations. The rescue can use volunteers and/or donations.
As I complete my 50 hours of volunteer time toward my Silver Award, I urge you to find time to volunteer in socializing cats or helping to clean the facility. If you are not able to volunteer your time, please consider donating supplies or money to the rescue. To donate money, use the Donate link on the Donate — Forever Love Rescue Inc page (https://foreverloverescue.com/how-to-help-animals).
When we all lend a hand in helping in the community, we improve everyone’s quality of life. – Germany Kent
Laken Smith (GS Troop 80750),
Fairfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.