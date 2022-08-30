Thanks the Times
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Updated: August 30, 2022 @ 1:45 am
Thanks the Times
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Thank you for your commitment to publishing a print newspaper in Gettysburg, serving all of Adams County. I gained new appreciation for the Gettysburg Times when I recently spent several days with family in the state capitol of Wyoming, Cheyenne.
The paper of record, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, had recently announced that the print edition would be published only four days a week—Wednesday through Saturday—and that home delivery would be by U.S. Postal Service as part of the usual mail delivery. This means that the paper comes to some homes late in the day, rather than being delivered very early each morning.
The 2020 census indicates that Cheyenne had about 65,000 residents in a county with about 101,000 residents. For comparison, Gettysburg had about 7,400 residents, and Adams County had about 104,000 residents. I am saddened that a city of Cheyenne’s size and importance in its state has lost its daily paper. The content and quality of the paper also seemed diminished. The Saturday edition is enhanced with some features that were formerly included in the Sunday edition, but the Wednesday through Friday papers seemed roughly comparable to the daily editions of the Gettysburg Times. In my many visits over the last 40 years, Cheyenne had a bigger and better daily paper.
So, Mr. Hartman, as much as I frequently disagree with your editorial content, I deeply appreciate your commitment to printing the local news as many days of the week as you can. Thank you.
Norma Calhoun,
Gettysburg
