Will not forget
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Looking back at the COVID craze, I remember all of the stupid, careless, dangerous and downright lethal actions that Governor Wolf and Health Secretary Rachel Levine did to the elderly Pennsylvania residents. What surprised me the most is how compassionate they were to the prisoners during that period. Governor Wolf released over 1,900 prisoners so that they could be protected from catching the virus. As a loving child, Rachel Levine placed her mother in a private hotel room so that she would not be exposed to COVID in the nursing facility where she resided. Both actions were compassionate. But let’s look at the lethal actions of both Governor Wolf and Health Secretary Levine took against over 8,000 elderly people that were trapped and died in Pennsylvania nursing facilities. Their families were not given the option to bring them home like Rachel Levine did for her mother. They were trapped and could not leave. Those 8,000+ elderly people caught COVID and died by Governor Wolf and Rachel Levine’s policies. Families were forbidden to be with their loved ones during their last moments on earth. Many families have been scarred by these inhumane actions. WE WILL NOT FORGET.
Many are asking the question, why did the attorney general of Pennsylvania not investigate these actions that led to the death of so many elderly? Why did Attorney General Shapiro look the other way? Did the attorney general put politics before justice for those that were trapped in the nursing facilities and died of COVID to protect the Democrat governor and his accomplice, Rachel Levine? It sure looks that way, that is the very reason that we need someone as the governor of Pennsylvania that puts people first before politics. That is why I’m voting for Senator Doug Mastriano.
Martha O’Bryant,
Orrtanna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.