Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I recently received a solicitation for the Truman library that stated that In his 1948 reelection campaign a slogan for Truman was “Give ’em hell Harry”. However, Truman later said “I never did give anybody hell. I just told the truth and they thought it was hell”. Maybe it’s the first name, but that last statement seems to fit our Harry Hartman extremely well. Another thing President Truman is quoted as saying is “Carry the battle to them. Don’t let them bring it to you. Put them on the defensive and don’t ever apologize for anything.”
