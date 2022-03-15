Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Greg Maresca's most recent column is misleading and factually incorrect in several aspects but I will only touch on a couple of them. First, he implies that President Biden has helped enrich Vladimir Putin and Russia by removing sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was to carry Russian natural gas across the North Sea to Germany and onward into other parts of Europe. In fact, no revenue has been generated for Putin by the pipeline because, though completed, it has not yet been approved and therefore is not in operation. In view of the war in Ukraine and Germany's decision not to grant final approval, no natural gas will be pumped through the pipeline to enrich Putin and help him prosecute his war.
Mr. Maresco also suggests that the current administration's energy policies have had an impact on gasoline prices at the pump and he specifically mentions the cancellation of approvals for the Keystone XL Pipeline. In fact, the company that wished to build the pipeline estimated that, at best, the pipeline would not have been operational until the end of 2023 and that estimate assumed that the lawsuits brought against it by various opponents would be resolved in its favor in short order. Clearly, no oil from that pipeline could have been available today to help keep the price at the pump in check.
The fact is that the present administration has approved 34% more oil and gas leases on federal land in its first year in office than did the prior administration in its first year and that U.S. production of oil has increased from 9.7 million barrels a day in 2020 to 11.6 barrels a day presently. The causes of the recent gasoline price rises are 1) the unprecedented demand for oil because of the surging economy, 2) the lack of available labor in the oil fields to get wells operational again after they were shut down at the beginning of the pandemic when demand dropped, 3) the lack of investment by oil companies, and 4) supply constrictions because of sanctions on oil produced in Russia, Iran, and Venezuelan. Decisions on the Keystone XL pipeline are immaterial to the current price of fuel at the pump.
Dan Doyle,
Fairfield
