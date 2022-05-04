Hold Zelensky accountable
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Eight years ago today on May 2nd, 2014, Ukrainian radical nationalists murdered at least 42 people in Odessa, Ukraine. Those 42 people were part of a demonstration in support of the legal rights of the large minority of Ukrainian citizens who happened to speak the Russian language.
These 42 Russian-speaking Ukrainians were burned alive.
Those responsible were tacitly supported by the Kiev government, and to this day neither Zelensky or his government have done anything to do justice. In fact, they haven’t even looked for those who did this.
We can condemn aggression by Putin, but we should think about what has been done in the name of the blue and yellow flag I see around here.
Quite bluntly, I ask Adams County residents this: do you really want the chance of an American war with Russia in support of a Ukrainian government that allows 42 people to be burned alive without consequences?
I don’t.
Aaron Rider,
Gettysburg
