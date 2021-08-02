It’s tough for any of us to admit we were wrong, especially on an issue like Covid-19 which has cost so many people their lives. But now with cases of the new delta variant beginning to surge even here in Adams County, is it really too much to ask of our elected representatives that they step up, admit they were wrong to downplay the seriousness of the pandemic, and express their willingness to help by encouraging people to get vaccinated? How else will we be able to end this plague and get our economy and our lives fully back to normal?
