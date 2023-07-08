Praises publisher

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I write in praise of Publisher Harry Hartman. This is because he is obviously committed to open and close public and community outreach in that he permits no censorship of letters to the editor, an ever popular tradition with the Times for decades. Within reason and civility, your letter will be published. While I am certain we have little in common politically, I am filled with gratitude for the unbiased manner Harry heads this newspaper regarding public input. Thank you Harry!
