Time for change
Over the past few years our PA state legislators have struggled to find ways of providing property tax relief for PA homeowners, especially the elderly on fixed incomes.
As one of those elderly on a fixed income, I feel our state needs to look at the possibility of moving to county school districts instead of the numerous districts within each county.
Currently, each district has its own superintendent, administrative staff, teacher contracts, etc. Plus, some have and maintain their own buses and drivers. Much of the costs of operating these districts goes to these costs, including upkeep, maintenance, and/or construction of new school buildings.
The time has come to maybe consider the system used in our neighboring state of Maryland, where each county has a single superintendent of schools, a central administrative headquarters, etc. I cannot believe that moving to such a school structure in PA would not greatly reduce the costs of operating our schools and lower property taxes on our citizens.
I know that making such a radical change would be disruptive and cost jobs within the district administrative workforce and superintendent positions. Some school districts, like that of the Hanover Public School District, are land locked without the possibility of land/student population growth. Yet, such districts have their own superintendent, administration, teachers contracts, and on the list goes.
This idea would reduce the number of school districts in PA from the current 501 down to 67. There is no way by making this change we PA property tax payers will not realize lower taxes; and at the same time centralize school administration. However, the big plus would be each county would elect only one school board, and they would be subject to the wishes and curriculum desires of the parents in that county on the operation of family values and desired direction of the schools.
I believe it is definitely time our legislators give this idea serious consideration. The idea that we tax payers have bottomless pockets can no longer be looked at seriously, especially in today’s world of rising prices of everything, but paychecks are not keeping pace.
Kevin Turnbaugh,
New Oxford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.