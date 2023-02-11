Murderers and the media
Media is not always the best source of accurate information when it comes to movie and TV adaptations of murderers. Media likes to glorify killers. Media tends to make money out of horrible people. Media, portrays murderers as monsters.
Most true crime documentaries and movies are fairly accurate and informative: Zodiac, Manhunt the Unabomber, and Legend are just a few examples. Where they fail, however, is how they portray the murderers. These criminals are portrayed as people that don’t pick up on social cues easily, antisocial hermits, and monstrous murderers that only ever contemplate their next target. Contrary to popular belief, TheSocialTalks says, “real-life serial killers cum cannibals or necrophiliacs like Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer had personalities that matched with any normal person.” Serial killers aren’t good people, but they don’t act so differently from the average Joe.
If the media isn’t making murderers seem worse than they are, they’re making them seem more empathetic. In the past year or two, there have been many posts of people flocking towards serial killers’ and murderers’ defenses. Cameron Herrin is a perfect example of this. People have said, “Well he’s too hot, free him” or even “He’s too cute for prison.” He ran over a mother and her child for Christ’s sake! With how TV and movies portray these killers, it’s not very hard to see why people think this way. Movies like My Friend Dahmer or Monster try to make the viewer feel sympathetic to the killers, due to the past trauma. Social Talks again said that they “aim to make sense of the violent actions and tend to create a sympathetic eye for killers like Jeffrey Dahmer and Aileen Wourhose.” Victims of these murders don’t want sympathy for these killers, they want justice.
Media is for entertainment, and the fictional pieces are just that: fictional. Fiction does not justify glorifying true events. The problem is crime documentaries are glorifying truly evil acts. If Satan was a swimsuit model, would you seek out hell? It’s fine to entertain people, but when the events are real, they have just transpired, people should not be flocking to the murders side. Not the reasons that people have been. Is murder justifiable if you’re attractive enough? Is every murderer an antisocial monster? Or is this just the media, and the murderers?
Jude Tayler,
East Berlin
