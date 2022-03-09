Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Today’s edition of the Times, March 3rd, provided many Letters to the Editor in support of Ukraine and how we people must unite against what Russia is doing. And yet, you also ran on the same page, a demeaning and false cartoon that fans the flames of divisiveness. This is just what Putin wanted you to do. Shame on you! At a time when your readers ask us to come together, you make fun of our President. This is NOT the time for that. I demand that you print an apology.
Warren Steen,
Gettysburg
