Editor, Gettysburg Times,

The Washington  Redjackets is my choice, if it simply  has  to be, for a novel name for the  Washington Professional Football Team. Since back in the 70s, it was Marshall McLuhan and others who proclaimed that clothing is merely  a "projection of skin," then  why not adopt the 'Redjackets' as a projection of  colloquial 'flesh,' regardless of the pigment of flesh? 

