During this month of heart awareness I would like to ask all state representatives and local private social club organizations to reevaluate the current smoking policies, while Pennsylvania has banned smoking in most public places they failed to make private clubs to adhere to this mandate. While many social clubs have been proactive in recognizing the negative health effects of second smoke and have banned smoking in their clubs many have turned a deaf ear to this issue.
