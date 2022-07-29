Lauds Levan
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Updated: July 29, 2022 @ 1:14 am
Lauds Levan
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Jennifer and David Levan donated thousands of dollars to the Art Council, Majestic Theater and now Mr. Levan made a million-dollar challenge on behalf of the Adams County Historical Society.
I met Jennifer Levan one time, but what a pleasure it was. God bless her.
Recent remarks suggesting Mr. Levan use his property for a biker’s camp shows the true colors of an individual that is very unappreciative and mean-spirited to suggest such a thing.
If Mr. Levan hadn’t donated 68 acres in land easements to the National Park Service in 2009, he could have used that for a biker camp.
Four days of noise a year is a small price to pay for the HUGE amount of revenue it generates for the entire community.
Thank you, Mr. David Levan, for all you have done, and I know hundreds of other community residents feel the same way.
I’ve known the Levan’s for all my life, and I can honestly say, I have never met one I didn’t like.
Loring Shultz,
Gettysburg
