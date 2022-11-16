Parking extortion

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
My wife and I recently visited Gettysburg. We are in our 70s and in relatively good health. However, I found your parking meters to be the actual form of highway robbery. As a 100% disabled Vietnam combat veteran, your city, which by the way we love, makes it impossible to shop with any confidence, fearing a parking ticket. Even your shop keepers complain those rates are killing small business. I hope the residents of your community take those city fathers to hand and abolish those unbelievable parking meter extortion rates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.