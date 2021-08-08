The article in today's Times (Aug. 6) reporting Dan Moul's stand for vaccination and following medical guidelines was most encouraging. Dan and I do not often agree on matters of public policy, but I salute him for stating that Covid is a public health issue, and ought not remain the highly politicized point of contention that it has become.
