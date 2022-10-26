Lauds controversial book

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Having read the complete essays (not just excerpts), I want to thank Ms. Jenkins for bringing the book, “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” into the spotlight. I think she has accomplished worthy publicity for a helpful read for teenagers questioning their sexuality.
The author makes clear WHAT he is writing about, awkward first gay sexual encounters and the knowledge he gained, and WHY he is writing to help teenagers of his same orientation.
My hope is that not only gay or confused teenagers read this book, but any of us trying to understand sexuality from another point of view. And of course, one may choose not to read this book.
