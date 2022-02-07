Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The Letter to the Editor, "A Compromised Court," is based on an article by reporter Jane Mayer seeking to compromise the reputation of Justice Clarence Thomas by tying him to advocacy groups supported by his attorney wife, Ginni Thomas. This is dishonest reporting that ignores the fact that in Washington, D.C., spouses and significant others of Federal officials are frequently involved in politics without compromising the integrity of their spouses. It is very common for Federal Judges' spouses to be lawyers, political operatives, lobbyists - even Members of Congress or the Senate. Amicus Curiae briefs should be the least of your concern - they are filed only with the permission of the Court, they are public, and they can be publicly opposed by Amicus Curiae briefs of others. Jane Mayer's reporting is, unfortunately, another of the growing number of attempts to shut down dissent via innuendo, slander, and guilt by association. She should be ashamed of herself.
