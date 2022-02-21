Eisenhower Ext. facts to mull
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
After studies were completed a proposal to build Eisenhower was presented to Conewago Township in the early 2000s. This was developed by Adams County Planning and PennDOT and placed on the Adams County project plan for road projects with the support of Rep Dan Moul. Conewago Township rejected the plan outright because it:
1. Dissected farms known as the Smith Farms. The road went right through the middle of these farms.
2. Called for the township to own the project estimated to cost $11 million.
3. Was designed to be an open access road so that building and development could take place along the entire length of the road.
4. Would terminate in the middle of Brushtown at an already failing intersection.
The county and Rep. Moul expressed strong displeasure with the township for rejecting the project and the project was removed from the county’s project plan. The township explained that rejection was for the plan presented not the concept of a bypass. Several years of meetings with local governments, planners, PennDOT and the Chamber of Commerce resulted in a workable concept. Rep Moul secured state funding which allowed the project to be placed back on the county plan. The concept corrected previous issues:
1. The roadway would not dissect the Smith farms but rather run along the southern most border of the farms.
2. The project was regional and would be a state funded, built and maintained road.
3. Round-a-bouts would be used for the intersection of existing roads. No open access or development would be allowed.
4. The new roadway would terminate west of Brushtown.
Nearly simultaneous with the completion of the project plan the Jesuit order (Conewago Chapel) initiated a plan to sell their farms (2) which the Smith families had farmed for many years. They requested the farms be preserved for agricultural use requiring payment for easements which would allow them to preserve the land and reduce the selling price of the farms. This was accomplished. The easements were secured with public funds (state, county and township) amounting to $999,261.33. One of these easements defined a narrow strip of land on the southernmost border of the land, intended to accommodate a proposed Eisenhower bypass if and when it was built.
These are the facts and are a matter of public record if you take the time to check.
Ted Bortner,
Hanover
