Parenting comes into play
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In response to Carolyn Jenkins’ desire to ban books from the GAHS library: Dear Ms. Jenkins, books are curious things. They sit on the shelf with their covers closed inflicting their will upon no one. It’s only when someone seeks out a book and decides to read it does its contents become known. Books are written for varying interests and maturity levels. A book that may not be appropriate for your child may well be appropriate for mine. This is where parenting comes into play. Every library contains objectionable material, only what you and I find objectional is probably not the same. No one knows what’s appropriate for a student except that student and their parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.