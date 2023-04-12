Lauds SCCAP

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I was delighted to read Megan Shreve’s column indicating that the efforts of SCCAP have garnered almost a 90% satisfaction rate from the clients they serve. These clients are individuals and families who benefit from the exceptional assistance that this agency provides. I have personally worked with the Food Pantry and Circles of Support and found out just how valuable SCCAP is to Central Pennsylvania. Megan, you and your organization are stellar. SCCAP, Well Done!
