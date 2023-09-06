Separate science and politics
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Recently over 1600 scientists from around the world, including 321 from the U.S., have joined forces by signing a declaration stating that claims of a “climate emergency” threatening the earth are a hoax. This large group of scientists, including two Nobel Prize winners, signed the World Climate Declaration (WCD). This document dismisses the existence of a climate crisis and insists that carbon dioxide is non-toxic and very beneficial to the Earth. WCD states that “Climate science should be less political, while climate policies should be more scientific”. Steven Koonin, Under Secretary of Science in the Obama administration, states that most people get their information from the media, not scientific data. Koonin emphatically states that he has studied the scientific data and states, “the data does not support a climate emergency”. Climate alarmists claim that humans have been contributing to man-made global warming since the Industrial Revolution. WCD states that since the Little Ice Age ended in 1850, it is no surprise that we are experiencing a period of warming. However, warming is happening “far slower” than predicted by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Climate models have many shortcomings and are not remotely plausible as a policy tool, states WCD. The declaration adds that these models “exaggerate the effect of greenhouse gases and ignore the fact that enriching the atmosphere with CO2 is beneficial. Further WCD asserts that carbon dioxide is essential to all life on earth, greening the earth not destroying it. Saying that CO2 is detrimental to the earth is akin to saying that eating nutritious healthy foods causes major health issues. While Climate Alarmists claim that global warming is directly linked to increased natural disasters like hurricanes, floods, wildfires and droughts, WCD asserts that there is no statistical evidence supporting these claims. These scientists state, “We strongly oppose the harmful and unrealistic net-zero CO2 policy proposed for 2050. Climate science has degenerated into a discussion based on beliefs, not on scientific evidence. John Francis Clauser, a Nobel Laureate from the U.S. told President Biden that he disagrees with the Administration’s climate policies. “The popular narrative about climate change reflects a dangerous corruption of science that threatens the world’s economy and the wellbeing of billions of people, Clauser said in a May 5 statement.
Don Wilkinson,
East Berlin
