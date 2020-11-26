Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Over the past three weeks we witnessed an attempted coup by the loser of a presidential election. This attempted coup took the form of filing scores of frivolous lawsuits all falsely alleging voting fraud, threats and death threats directed to election officials of both parties for daring to follow the election laws and sabotage of the transition, all calculated to overturn the election. In a democracy elections are the beating heart. These events demonstrated two things. First the genius of of founders in establishing an independent judiciary as a check on the lawlessness of the current executive. Secondly the unmasking of the true nature of Trumpism as a fascist movement in a now unmistakable way. Here's one example of how an independent judiciary has saved our democracy. Federal Judge Matthew Brann of Pennsylvania's Middle District found Trump's lawsuit to be a "Frankenstein monster" designed to disenfranchise every Pennsylvania voter. Before his ruling Judge Brann carefully questioned Guiliani who was then forced to admit "this is not a fraud case". Soon after his admission to the Judge Mr Guliani held a press conference where he claimed Trump lost due to voting fraud and also concocted some wild theories about an international conspiracy to defeat Trump. The difference? Lying to a judge in open Court can land you in hot water. Lying to the public pays rich political rewards. The correct word for endless lying is propaganda and its continuing. Consumers of right wing media are being whipped into a frenzy. Fascism here is not used as just another meaningless insult but a description of classic fascist antidemocratic behavior where any election loss is treated with contempt, undermined and attacked. Other fascist characteristics have already been manifested: rule by a strong man seen as the oracle of all truth by a fanatical core of followers. Judges should not need to stand alone in the fight to preserve democracy. Our duty as good citizens requires us to speak out when our freedom is threatened by fascism. Fascist politicians will continue to pander to our lowest instincts only if we take the bait. When we choose to uplift every American we can defeat the evil disease of fascism. When we see health care as a right and when we accept the fact that our own health is connected to the health of others we defeat fascism. We can put our better angels in control.
