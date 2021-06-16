Editor, Gettysburg Times
I would like to add my voice to the chorus of opposition to the hateful, unhinged opinions of Bruce Bennett. However, let us put the blame where it lies. America has always had its share of crackpots who feel the need to inflict their lunacy on others, and I have read their drivel many times in the six decades I have been reading newspapers. However, these opinions have appeared in letters to the editor--never in a regularly-published op-ed column. Publisher Harry Hartman’s decision to give Bennett a column calls into question the Times’ journalistic standards. As nearly as I can tell, Hartman’s only standard is that the opinion generally agrees with his right-wing views, and that the writer provide his own crayon.
